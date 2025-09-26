After a week of getting up early and/or staying up late, we may want to catch up on the much-cherished slumber on the weekend. But can sleeping in on the weekend make up for our lost sleep on weekdays?

You're right if you say "no," and you're not alone in thinking so. A latest national survey found the majority of the respondents would agree with you.

The 2025 Chinese Consumers' Selfcare Awareness & Behavior Report, released this month by Haleon, a global consumer health company listed on the London and New York stock exchanges, in collaboration with two other partners (Healthinsight and YEO Technology & Communication), shows that 87.4 percent of the surveyed believed that sleeping in on the weekend won't compensate for sleep deprivation on weekdays.

The survey, covering more than 1,000 people in 284 cities across China who are aged between 25 and 65, was released during a recent lifestyle event hosted by China Newsweek in Beijing.

Another question asked in the survey is: Can 5 to 10 minutes of moderate-vigorous intermittent exercise a day help lower people's cardiovascular disease risk?

While the correct answer is "yes," most respondents got it wrong.

On the whole, the survey found that nearly 70 percent of the respondents had a passable or excellent understanding of matters related to health care, but a considerable number of the respondents failed to translate their understanding into action. As a result, only 40 percent of all those surveyed were found to be passably healthy in reality.