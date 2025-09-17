There is little question of whether the charge is real. A cursory comparison would reveal that the only creative addition Li contributed to the Japanese artist's "Soap Skating" was the tweaking he made to some figurines (skaters) skating on a piece of soap (ice rink), along with its rechristening as "Dreammaker: Ice Snow Legend."

In fact, the similarity between some of Li's entries and those of Tatsuya Tanaka, a miniature photographer, is so striking that even a panel of amateurs would reach the same conclusion.

Li's prize, as well as honors, were hence revoked, and he would be banned from future participation in competitions and exhibitions held by the Liaoning Photographers Association, the organizer of the award in question.

Ten days later, in another announcement, the organizing committee backpedaled, to the effect that, following tips that winner Li Jing's competition entries are suspected of plagiarism, an ensuing investigation by a panel of experts confirmed the charge.

A list of ten artists were published as winners for the 8th Liaoning Photography Golden Statue Award on September 3, "having received no objections against the winners following a public notice period."

A more pressing question is whether Li, as the current dean of the Fine Arts Department at Liaoning Communication University, will be allowed to continue to conduct himself honorably in that role.

This will be a test of Liaoning Communication University, in light of its policy towards academic misconduct, for apparently, disciplinary action along this line is beyond the pale of the organizing committee.

If an instance of shoplifting can be a criminal offense, we have adequate reasons to expect more in the case of brazen theft in the field of arts.

However, if precedents are any guide, such miscreants are often let off with a slap on the wrist.

The implicit rationale runs like this: Since the guilty party has already been held accountable by the organizing committee, the school need not take any further moves.

So the inconvenient question would be that, by committing a case of theft, does Li forfeit his right to steer a department of fine arts or to continue to instruct aspiring students in artistic principles, which should be about truth and honesty in the first place?

But affected schools and colleges tend to play down such scandals, driven by the highly pragmatic motive to contain the effect of academic misconduct and the fact that whatever awards earned by a member of the faculty were, in normal circumstances, a credit to the schools.

On August 27, Tong Fei, another teacher from Liaoning Communication University, was found to have plagiarized from other photographers, including Laurence Crossman-Emms, in a mobile phone photography competition. Tong lost his award, but his university, where he is a "great" teacher, hasn't punished him yet.

Only then can we ask if the thefts in the esoteric intellectual fields also warrant criminal prosecution.

A laissez-faire attitude would only embolden more impostors and plagiarists.

The handling of some high-profile exposés is encouraging. Fang Wenjun, an alleged general embellished with a dozen high-falutin titles, including the diplomat extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the UN, and Ruan Shaoping, who pretended to be a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were both handed over to justice following a media uproar.

One of the ten principles governing the conduct of college teachers in the new era is the explicit injunction against plagiarism, or palming off other people's products as one's own.

In light of these considerations, the affected college should investigate the misconduct and mete out the punishment accordingly.