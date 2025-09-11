An 18-year-old Chinese mainland student at the University of Hong Kong died Tuesday after falling from her apartment building, in a case that may be linked to a phone scam, Guangzhou Daily reported.

Police said officers on patrol heard a loud crash in the early hours of September 10 and found the young woman, surnamed Huang, unconscious outside a high-rise where she rented a 15th-floor unit.

She was rushed to hospital but did not survive. A student card, a watch and what is believed to be a suicide note were found at the scene.

Investigators said Huang had recently fallen victim to a telephone scam in which fraudsters posed as government officials. She reportedly lost money in the scheme and had been troubled by the incident in the days before her death.

Such scams targeting the Chinese mainland students in Hong Kong have surged in recent years. Police data provided to Guangzhou Daily show that 327 students from the Chinese mainland were defrauded last year, with losses exceeding HK$230 million (US$29.5 million). On average, each victim lost more than HK$700,000. Eight in 10 were duped by callers impersonating officials, often without their families' knowledge.

Authorities have stepped up prevention efforts. Earlier this year, Hong Kong's security chief Chris Tang appeared in a short video warning students about scams.

In June, Hong Kong police and immigration authorities joined forces with China's National Immigration Administration and the National Anti-Fraud Center to launch a cross-border campaign. The initiative targets fake officials, job scams, illegal intermediaries and rental fraud, with outreach covering everything from visa processing to housing and job searches.

The measures appear to be having some effect: in the first five months of this year, scam cases involving Chinese mainland students fell to 49 from 89 in the same period last year, while total reported losses dropped nearly half to HK$44 million.

But Huang's death has once again cast a spotlight on the human toll of such crimes. Police said their investigation is ongoing.