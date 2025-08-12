Shanghai police have dismantled a fraudulent "international luxury children's fashion show" that misused the names of top global brands, including Gucci, Dior, Burberry and Fendi.

The scam generated more than 2 million yuan (US$278,000) in illegal gains before being shut down by the Jing'an District branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

The suspect, surnamed Li, was head of a film and media company. He falsely claimed to offer rare opportunities for children to appear in runway shows for international luxury brands. He approached children's etiquette and modeling schools in Shanghai and charged them between several thousand and tens of thousands of yuan in so-called "brand authorization fees."

Many parents paid between 3,000 and 5,000 yuan to ensure their children's participation in such shows. Li went on to organize more than 10 runway shows without brand authorization, which were held in suburban venues. He was later arrested following complaints to police, and the case has been referred to prosecutors for charges.

According to Pang Ercheng, deputy head of Jing'an police's economic crime investigation unit, children's runway events usually cost between 1,000 yuan and 1,500 yuan, while Li's shows were priced two to four times higher. The price gap was driven by misplaced trust in his claims of brand authorization.