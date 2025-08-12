Shanghai police have dismantled a fraudulent "international luxury children's fashion show" that misused the names of top global brands, including Gucci, Dior, Burberry and Fendi.
The scam generated more than 2 million yuan (US$278,000) in illegal gains before being shut down by the Jing'an District branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.
The suspect, surnamed Li, was head of a film and media company. He falsely claimed to offer rare opportunities for children to appear in runway shows for international luxury brands. He approached children's etiquette and modeling schools in Shanghai and charged them between several thousand and tens of thousands of yuan in so-called "brand authorization fees."
Many parents paid between 3,000 and 5,000 yuan to ensure their children's participation in such shows. Li went on to organize more than 10 runway shows without brand authorization, which were held in suburban venues. He was later arrested following complaints to police, and the case has been referred to prosecutors for charges.
According to Pang Ercheng, deputy head of Jing'an police's economic crime investigation unit, children's runway events usually cost between 1,000 yuan and 1,500 yuan, while Li's shows were priced two to four times higher. The price gap was driven by misplaced trust in his claims of brand authorization.
The case is part of Shanghai police's broader campaign to protect intellectual property rights. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Lu Minwei, an assistant spokesperson for the police department, said authorities have safeguarded the legal rights of more than 80 domestic and international brands since launching the Summer Campaign in June.
In recent operations, police have solved multiple cases involving well-known brands.
Hongkou District police recently cracked down on a counterfeiting ring that produced and sold fake "The Beast" fragrances and apparel, arresting 32 suspects, shutting down 18 production and sales sites, and seizing around 20,000 counterfeit items along with infringing labels, gift bags and ribbons. The counterfeit goods were valued at over 45 million yuan.
One item, the "Golden Snitch" car fragrance, retailed for 500 yuan as the genuine product, while the counterfeit version cost only 20 yuan to produce and was wholesaled at 45 yuan before being sold online at prices far below market value.
In March and July this year, Minhang District police cracked two separate cases involving counterfeit "Bee & Flower" shampoo, a well-known, time-honored local brand. They arrested 17 suspects, and seized over 3,000 fake bottles along with more than 40,000 labels, with the total value of the counterfeit goods exceeding 10 million yuan.
Police reminded businesses that they can report suspected infringements through the Suishenban app, which is a one-stop platform for case submission, assignment, investigation and review.