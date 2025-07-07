A university in east China’s Shandong Province is under fire after a campus worker was found dead in a dormitory without air conditioning, highlighting growing concerns over student and staff safety during a prolonged heatwave sweeping through the province.

A male dormitory supervisor at Qingdao University’s Fushan campus was discovered unresponsive in the duty room of the Yingyuan student housing complex around 7:30am July 6. Emergency services were called immediately, but the man was declared dead at the scene. Police have ruled out foul play while the cause of death remains under investigation, Qingdao University said in a statement on July 7.

Several students told Jimu News that the staffer had long lived in a small room near the dormitory entrance, which was only equipped with a fan and lacked air conditioning. Students noted that recently, he often sit outside in the early mornings trying to cool off.

A staffer with the university said the school will soon install air conditioners in the dormitories, as the bidding process has already been completed, as reported by Dafeng News.