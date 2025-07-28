KITT from 'Knight Rider' may soon become reality

KITT in the TV series "Knight Rider" must be the dream car of many: It can listen and talk to you, give you suggestions and comfort you when needed. Now, about four decades after the series was on air, the dream may become reality with artificial intelligence. Smart cabins have become a focus at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025, with leading developers promoting smart in-cabin systems. One example is the smart cabin operating system Agent OS unveiled at the conference. Developed by Shanghai-based Jieyue Xingchen, Chongqing-based Qianli Technology, and Geely Auto Group, the cabin aims to foster a deeper, more intuitive relationship between driver and vehicle. Unlike traditional AI applications, Agent OS understands users' intent through sight and sound, and interacts more like a real person, according to developers. "It's no longer about converting user voice to text, then finding answers in a large model, and replying with an emotionless voice. Agent OS directly understands your emotions, sees your expressions, and even thinks about how to interact with you emotionally," said Li Jing, vice president of Jielue Xingchen. "It can serve as a 'living space' that offers entertainment and gaming."

Agent OS can also be aware of different scenarios and respond, such as opening the trunk automatically when it recognizes luggage, dimming voice and music volume when sensing a baby sleeping in the car, and warning the driver about illegal parking. Of course, the cabin also features a fully integrated map that merges 3D navigation with intelligent maps. It provides a comprehensive view of real-time surroundings, traffic data and navigation. Banma Network Technologies, an Alibaba-backed autonomous-driving software start-up, held a live demonstration of its smart cabin system. The demonstration simulated a coffee ordering scenario, in which users can order a cup of coffee in a car installed with Banma's YuanShen AI operating system. Users can select the flavor and then place the order and make payment – all through conversation. Then a humanoid robot from the coffee shop beside will deliver the coffee to the car window. "YuanShen AI is based on the Qualcomm 8397 platform, capable of achieving 90 percent of the smart cabin's service closed-loop entirely, that is to perceive, to make decisions and to execute, on the vehicle," said Si Luo, Banma's chief technology officer. To date, YuanShen AI has collaborated with brands such as BMW and IM Motors, deploying its technology in over 7 million smart vehicles.

Lu Feiran / Shanghai Daily