In a sleek beauty clinic in downtown Shanghai, 32-year-old fashion editor Mia Ma smiles into a mirror after wiping away a numbing cream from her cheeks.

"This is my second round of filler this year," she said. "I just want to maintain my facial contour and make myself look fresh and awake."

Her treatment of choice is tongyan zhen (童颜针), literally "baby-face injection," a poly-L-lactic acid, collagen-stimulating filler that over months coaxes the skin into producing its own collagen for a smoother, fuller look.

The injection has become one of China's buzziest trends in medical aesthetics, a market that includes botulinum toxins, hyaluronic acid and collagen stimulators, and is expected to exceed 380 billion yuan (US$52.3 billion) in value by 2027, according to a 2024 report by Deloitte China.

"Right now, baby-face injection is by far our most popular service," said Xiao Xiong, a sales consultant at a beauty clinic on Huashan Road. "Some people even book second appointments before the effects of the first ones have fully appeared."

She added, "There are so many different kinds of treatment in the market now. Some focus on deep collagen stimulation, some add hydrating ingredients for a plumper look, and others promise a longer-lasting lift."

As of July, nine "baby-face injection" products have won approval for use in China, with another dozen in the regulatory pipeline. Prices, once hovering above 18,000 yuan per treatment, are already sliding toward the 10,000-yuan mark in major cities as competition bites.

Some aggressive newcomers have undercut prices of market leaders by a third, sparking disputes over product authenticity and medical qualifications.

In June, SoYoung, one of China's biggest medical aesthetics platforms, rolled out a cut-rate "miracle baby-face" injection treatment prices at just 5,999 yuan. It featured a 340-milligram dose of Löviselle, China's first approved collagen stimulator based on poly-L-lactic acid.