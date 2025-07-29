Shanghai police busted a gang involved in the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit Pop Mart toys, confiscating over 5,000 fake toys valued at more than 12 million yuan (US$1.67 million).

Pop Mart alerted authorities in Shanghai's Xuhui District in March after a customer reported receiving a counterfeit version of a popular toy that had been purchased online.

The primary suspect, identified by the surname Wang, operated an online store that sold fans, speakers, and gaming consoles, according to police. However, this store also served as a front for selling counterfeit Pop Mart toys, including characters from the Labubu franchise.

On July 4, during an operation, police located a warehouse within an office building that contained more than 5,000 counterfeit toys, many of which were fully boxed and all displayed forged trademarks. Eight people were taken into custody.