Shanghai secured almost 680 billion (US$95 billion) in project commitments in key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and new energy vehicles, in the first half of 2025.

Between January and June, the city saw 1,944 projects break ground, with industrial investments reaching 97.3 billion yuan, up nearly 20 percent year-on-year. The majority of these investments, totaling 89.8 billion yuan, were in the manufacturing sector, demonstrating Shanghai's robust industrial base and supply chain readiness.

Projects in manufacturing, software and information services, and industrial services reached 382.4 billion yuan in investment, accounting for 56 percent of all committed capital. Of these, 175 projects were categorized as "strategic leading initiatives" in sectors such as aerospace materials, high-temperature superconductors, and intelligent equipment.

Private capital remains an engine of growth, contributing to about half of total investment volume. In June alone, Shanghai attracted 621 private-sector projects worth over 101.5 billion yuan, evidence of rising business confidence in China's largest commercial hub.

"Shanghai has been listening more closely to what enterprises actually need," said Zhang Wei, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Investment Promotion Service Center. "We're not just streamlining paperwork; we're providing targeted, real-time support from project landing to construction to scaling."

The Minhang District Administrative Service Center hosted a government outreach event yesterday where companies could try "NFC tap-to-access" policy portals, AI-powered document pre-checks, and a 24/7 cross-border services desk for global companies.

ITW Automotive Parts (Shanghai) and Breton Technology executives discussed how Minhang's industrial parks, such as Xinzhuang Industrial Park, are adjusting to new economy demands.

"The support from Shanghai has been concrete and efficient, especially in matching us with suppliers and navigating licensing processes," said Wang Xunbiao, president of ITW Automotive Parts (Shanghai), a company that has called the park home for 25 years. "The government doesn't overreach, allowing us to focus on our strengths while getting help when needed."

Minhang District has implemented a new integrated service model to accelerate project landing and post-investment services, linking 30 government departments, seven partner institutions, and more than 170 service windows – covering talent services, business registration, real estate transactions, tax collection, social insurance processing, engineering approvals, bidding procedures, and general administrative support – under one roof.

"Since late 2024, we've overhauled our approach to investment promotion and enterprise services, treating it as a central lever for driving high-quality growth," said Liu Xiang, deputy director of the Minhang Investment Promotion Center.

"We've built an integrated system that brings together district leadership, key departments, local townships, and approval agencies to deliver coordinated support across the entire investment cycle."