Beijing's women-only hostels, where strangers become sisters

The keypad clicks, the door opens, and the city's chaos fades. Inside, women lounge on sofas, laugh from bunk rooms, and type away on laptops. This isn't a student dorm – it's one of Beijing's women-only hostels. All-female spaces, from gyms to bars to guesthouses, are popping up across China, drawing buzz as "havens" for young women. Many ventures flame out. But Guo Jie has built three women-only hostels in the capital that are always full, even one in far-flung Shunyi, an hour from the city center.

The beds aren't bargain-basement: a dorm bunk near Beijing's Guomao area goes for 148 yuan (US$20) a night, with single rooms nudging to 200 yuan. Yet Guo's places have waiting lists. Guests linger for months, sometimes a year, using the hostels as de facto apartments. One sales manager spends about 20 nights a month at Guo's hostel. Another guest once trekked 70 minutes across Beijing after watching the Tiananmen Square flag-raising ceremony – just to return to her Shunyi bunk. "It's not really a hostel. It feels like a women's co-living community," Guo says.

A space that feels different The atmosphere inside is closer to a campus dorm than a hotel lobby. Residents – mostly 18 to 30 – trade stories late at night, share takeout orders, and even help staff the place. "The relationships flip," Guo laughs. "They come as customers, but soon they're colleagues, even family." In chat groups, women cheer each other on, trade job tips, or vent about breakups. Mentorships spark, business ideas emerge, and any small asks get answered in minutes.

Care shows in tiny ways: grabbing someone's delivery, stocking pads in the bathroom, leaving a spare charger on the desk. Here, what feels rare outside is routine: tank tops without stares, worries voiced without dismissal.

More than a bed With Beijing's brutal rental market, hostels offer flexibility: no lease, no deposits, no cleaning duty. "It feels like a mini mansion – work downstairs, sleep upstairs," one guest says. But what keeps them returning, some for over a year, isn't convenience. It's the sense of safety, and the rare intimacy of a female-only community. "In this space, you don't have to explain yourself," says a 27-year-old tech worker. "You already know people get it."