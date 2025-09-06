China will attempt its first asteroid defense test by slamming a spacecraft into a small asteroid about 10 million kilometers from Earth.

Scientists say the impact could shift the asteroid's orbit by just 3–5 centimeters, a tiny change but enough to deflect a potential threat for decades or even a century.

The plan was announced at the Third Deep Space Exploration (Tiandu) International Conference in Hefei, Anhui Province, held September 4–5.

Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, said the mission will follow a "fly-along, impact, fly-along" sequence, according to China Central Television.

An observer spacecraft will first conduct close-range surveys of the target asteroid to collect detailed data. An impactor will then crash into the asteroid at high speed, while ground- and space-based systems track changes in its orbit, surface and debris cloud.

Wu stressed that asteroid detection, defense and resource utilization carry "profound strategic significance for all humanity" and called for international cooperation in monitoring and data sharing.

"If we share data globally and pool scientific findings, we will reach more accurate conclusions, benefiting all humankind," he said.

The announcement quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with the hashtag "China plans to impact an asteroid" topping Weibo's trending list.

Netizens hailed the mission as "a contribution to all humanity," while others marveled that "science fiction is becoming reality."