Delegates of the Global Civilizations Dialogue enjoyed a cultural cruise along Shanghai's Huangpu River on Monday night.

Several international delegations attending the upcoming Global Civilizations Dialogue in Beijing have arrived in Shanghai for a cultural and innovation tour.

Representatives from Eurasia, Central and Eastern Europe, Namibia, Ethiopia, Serbia, and other regions will explore key historical and cultural landmarks in the city, gaining firsthand insight into China's modernization journey. The group is scheduled to travel to Beijing on Wednesday.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue will take place on July 10–11, under the theme: "Safeguarding the Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development."

Around 600 participants from approximately 140 countries and regions have registered for the event.