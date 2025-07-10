A monumental stage for China's artificial intelligence (AI) development is poised to open its doors in Shanghai this month, with the upcoming WAIC 2025 featuring over 3,000 cutting-edge products and services, including more than 100 global and Chinese debuts.

The World AI Conference and High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2025 will be held from July 26 to 29. City officials announced on Thursday that this year's edition will break new ground, setting records for the number of exhibits and speakers since China's top-tier AI event was launched in 2018.

More than 1,200 officials, industry leaders and scientists from 30 countries and regions have confirmed their attendance at WAIC 2025. This impressive lineup includes 12 Nobel laureates and Turing Prize winners, underscoring the conference's A-class global appeal and influence.

The WAIC exhibition itself is a major draw, boasting over 3,000 cutting-edge exhibits. Among these, more than 100 will be making their global or Chinese debut. They include 40-plus new AI models, more than 50 AI terminal products and over 60 robots, showcasing the rapid advancements across the AI spectrum.

The previous WAIC 2024, despite challenging hot weather conditions, attracted over 300,000 onsite visits to its conferences and exhibitions.

The event also served as a crucial platform for investment, witnessing the signing of more than 24 city-level AI projects, representing a combined investment of 40 billion yuan (US$5.55 billion). These projects were primarily focused on fostering advancements in AI models and intelligent computing ecosystems, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation in the sector.