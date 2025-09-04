Who are the 6 veteran warriors greeted by world leaders?

China held a massive military parade in central Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory in World War II. Prior to the event, President Xi Jinping warmly shook hands with representatives of veteran warriors and comrades from the war against Japanese invaders, expressing the highest respect to them. So, who are these six veteran warriors?

Guangming Online

Shen Bingchen, aged 99, hails from Anhui Province. He participated in both the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the Liberation War. During the War of Resistance, he served as a soldier in the Guerrilla Detachment of Su County, Huaibei, and later as a member of the Armed Working Team of the Huaibei Military Region.

Guangming Online

Zhang Ping, 100, was born in Shaanxi Province. He took part in the war against Japanese invaders, the Liberation War, and the founding ceremony of the People's Republic of China. During the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, he worked in the Third Office of the Central Intelligence Department and later joined the Shaanxi-Gansu-Ningxia Border Region Cavalry Brigade.

Guangming Online

Liu Shiyue, 94, born in Shanxi Province, became a young soldier of the Eighth Route Army in 1938 when he was not even as tall as a rifle. During the war against Japanese invaders, he served as a soldier in the publicity team of the 129th Division of the Eighth Route Army and participated in the Hundred Regiments Offensive. He later became a military ophthalmologist.

Guangming Online

Fu Ying, aged 102, was born in Hebei Province. He participated in battles and campaigns such as the Hundred Regiments Offensive and counter-operations against Japanese "mopping-up" campaigns during the war against Japanese invaders.

Guangming Online

Luo Jinghui, 94, born in Hong Kong, joined the Children's Corps after the fall of Hong Kong in 1941 and became a member of the Hong Kong-Kowloon Independent Brigade of the Dongjiang Column in 1943 to participate in anti-Japanese activities during the war against Japanese invaders.

Guangming Online