Chinese developer Game Science stunned gamers at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne with the surprise debut of "Black Myth: Zhong Kui," the newest entry in its acclaimed "Black Myth" franchise.
The reveal carries extra weight because it follows the unprecedented success of last year's "Black Myth: Wukong." That title shattered records when it was launched on August 20, 2024, drawing more than 2.22 million concurrent players on Steam within 24 hours – the second-highest peak in the platform's history.
Data firm VG Insights reported sales of 20 million copies in its first month, generating more than US$961 million and cementing its status as the most successful Chinese AAA game to date.
Before the event, most fans had expected downloadable content for last year's smash hit Wukong. Instead, the studio introduced a brand-new title, expanding its dark fantasy universe with a fresh hero, new combat styles, striking visuals, and an original storyline.
Feng Ji, founder and CEO of Game Science, wrote on Weibo that while a Wukong DLC "would be a nice choice," the team wanted to "create another game in the Black Myth world."
Zhong Kui, often called the "Demon Queller" in Chinese folklore, was chosen as the centerpiece of their next project.
The two-minute teaser, released at 4am Beijing time on Bilibili, quickly went viral – drawing more than ten million views within 12 hours.
Despite its brevity, fans have already dissected every frame. On Bilibili, users speculated that Zhong Kui's massive ghost-slaying sword, gifted by the underworld king and one of three Zhong Kui's ghost-hunting treasures, hints at other collectible impressive weapons.
Others noted his tiger mount might be only the beginning, since Taoist texts link him to the mythical beast Baize, famed for recognizing and defeating thousands of demons.
Players are also anticipating a wide range of supernatural enemies. Some predict over 40 different boss encounters, inspired by sources from Tang Dynasty chronicles to folk tales and the classic Zhan Gui Zhuan ("Tale of Demon Slaying").
Zhong Kui is a familiar yet mysterious figure in Chinese culture. According to legend, he topped the imperial exams in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) but was stripped of the honor for his disfigured appearance.
After taking his own life in anger, the emperor honored him with a green robe burial. Moved by the imperial grace, Zhong Kui vowed to rid the world of demons and was later revered as a divine exorcist. Even today, households in parts of China hang his image to ward off evil spirits.
In an interview with thepaper.cn, Game Science said the new game represents a bold step to bring more Chinese myths and strange folklore to the global stage. As for Wukong, the studio stressed that "the journey to the west is not over."