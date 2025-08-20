Chinese developer Game Science stunned gamers at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne with the surprise debut of "Black Myth: Zhong Kui," the newest entry in its acclaimed "Black Myth" franchise.

The reveal carries extra weight because it follows the unprecedented success of last year's "Black Myth: Wukong." That title shattered records when it was launched on August 20, 2024, drawing more than 2.22 million concurrent players on Steam within 24 hours – the second-highest peak in the platform's history.

Data firm VG Insights reported sales of 20 million copies in its first month, generating more than US$961 million and cementing its status as the most successful Chinese AAA game to date.

Before the event, most fans had expected downloadable content for last year's smash hit Wukong. Instead, the studio introduced a brand-new title, expanding its dark fantasy universe with a fresh hero, new combat styles, striking visuals, and an original storyline.

Feng Ji, founder and CEO of Game Science, wrote on Weibo that while a Wukong DLC "would be a nice choice," the team wanted to "create another game in the Black Myth world."

Zhong Kui, often called the "Demon Queller" in Chinese folklore, was chosen as the centerpiece of their next project.