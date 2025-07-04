His sister subsequently reported the case to police in both Guangzhou and Bangkok, the Thai capital.

On June 13, Zhong informed his family that he had been tricked into Myanmar but did not disclose his exact location before losing contact.

According to China News Weekly, Zhong's sister revealed the 23-year-old had flown from Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, to Thailand on June 8 after receiving what appeared to be a magazine cover shoot invitation.

A Chinese model surnamed Zhong, who went missing near the Thailand-Myanmar border, has been rescued from human traffickers, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand confirmed on Friday.

On June 26, the Panyu District Public Security Bureau in Guangzhou officially opened an investigation into the case, classifying it as "illegal detention."

Thai police informed Zhong's sister on July 3 that her brother had arrived in Bangkok in the early hours of June 9 and was taken by a private vehicle to northwestern Tak Province, near the Thai-Myanmar border, around 3am.

In an interview with Red Star News, Zhong's sister shared that his last call before going silent was to their mother. "He urgently asked her to top up 100 yuan (US$14) for his phone credit, saying there was no signal or internet, and then hung up," she recalled.

The victim, a recent graduate supporting his family through freelance modeling, was deceived by a former business contact with a fake photoshoot offer. "He trusted them because it was someone he had worked with before," the sister said.

The Chinese Embassy and consulates in Thailand remind Chinese citizens to stay vigilant against overseas "high-paying job" traps. They stress that foreign workers must secure proper work permits before starting work in the southeast Asian country.

The latest incident echoes a similar case that caught national interest in January, when a 31-year-old Chinese actor was duped into a film job in Thailand only to be kidnapped and taken to an online scam compound in Myanmar to work. He was eventually freed by Thai police.