Man named 'the most devoted husband of Qingdao'

Li Juxin, a 39-year-old from Jimo in east China's Qingdao City, has been recognized by netizens as the district "most affectionate man" for his unwavering devotion to his blind wife over the past two decades. After leaving the army in 2006, Li opened a small automobile repair shop with his wife, Zhang Xiying. Their quiet, hardworking life changed dramatically when Zhang was struck by a sudden eye disease that left her blind, according to a report by People's Daily.

The couple spent all their savings and borrowed heavily from friends and relatives in the hope of a cure. But when doctors confirmed her optic nerve had atrophied, Li recalled the devastating silence that fell on the family: "It felt like descending from heaven to hell."

By June 2014, Zhang's world had turned completely dark. Li held her hands tightly, vowing to be her "eyes" and promising, "I'll be here with you for the rest of our lives." Step by step, he guided her through daily life, helping her rebuild confidence. To make her adjustment easier, Li never moved household items so Zhang could navigate by memory. Gradually, she regained the courage to move forward. She took up cooking again, which delighted her husband: "It still tasted the same," Li said with a smile. The couple even joked that they could make dumplings "with the lights off."

The small repair shop became the family's lifeline. Li expressed gratitude to his army comrades and friends who had lent support in their toughest times. In 2020, as life stabilized and their child grew older, Li decided to give back. He joined Blue Sky Rescue, a nonprofit emergency response team, saying: "I just felt the need to return the kindness I've received all these years."