Frank Caprio, China's beloved US judge, dies at 88

Frank Caprio, the most well-known American judge in China, died yesterday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his family confirmed on social media. On Chinese social platform Xiaohongshu, many users shared posts mourning him, calling him "one of the nicest judges in the world." Caprio rose to fame in China when clips of the reality TV series Caught in Providence went viral. The show captured him handling traffic cases with humor, empathy, and kindness. His style of justice — blending leniency with heartfelt life lessons — resonated deeply with viewers. "I don't wear a badge under my robe," Caprio often said. "I wear a heart."

One widely shared episode featured a 96-year-old man who was cited for speeding in a school zone. Caprio learned that the man had been rushing his 63-year-old son, who was disabled, to the hospital for blood work. As the elderly man explained his situation, he grew emotional. Caprio, also moved to tears, dismissed the case. The clip went viral in China, leaving viewers online equally touched.