Frank Caprio, the most well-known American judge in China, died yesterday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his family confirmed on social media.
On Chinese social platform Xiaohongshu, many users shared posts mourning him, calling him "one of the nicest judges in the world."
Caprio rose to fame in China when clips of the reality TV series Caught in Providence went viral. The show captured him handling traffic cases with humor, empathy, and kindness. His style of justice — blending leniency with heartfelt life lessons — resonated deeply with viewers.
"I don't wear a badge under my robe," Caprio often said. "I wear a heart."
One widely shared episode featured a 96-year-old man who was cited for speeding in a school zone. Caprio learned that the man had been rushing his 63-year-old son, who was disabled, to the hospital for blood work.
As the elderly man explained his situation, he grew emotional. Caprio, also moved to tears, dismissed the case. The clip went viral in China, leaving viewers online equally touched.
In another memorable moment from 2015, Caprio invited a defendant's 5-year-old son, Jacob, to help decide his father's traffic fine. After getting the father's permission, Caprio asked Jacob to sit on his lap and presented him with three options: a US$90 fine, a US$30 fine, or no fine at all.
When Jacob suggested US$30, Caprio instead ordered the father to take his son out for breakfast — and told Jacob to "order lots of food" since he had saved his dad money. The heartwarming exchange won millions of fans.
The son of a fruit peddler and a stay-at-home mother, Caprio joined the bench in 1985, according to his website biography.
He stepped down in 2023, receiving the honorary title of chief judge emeritus.
Earlier this year, he published a memoir, "Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America's Nicest Judge."
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee ordered flags at all state agencies and buildings flown at half-staff until Caprio's interment, calling him a "Rhode Island treasure."