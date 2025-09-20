Pyro artist under fire after Arc'teryx Himalayan stunt

World-famous pyrotechnic artist Cai Guoqiang and outdoor brand Arc'teryx are under fire after staging a fireworks show high in the Himalayas that critics say endangered a fragile ecosystem. Critics said the stunt endangered a fragile ecosystem, prompting the brand to pull the promotional video. As of press time, Arc'teryx had not issued an official response.

On the evening of September 19, Cai Guoqiang's signature artistic fireworks were set off in the Himalayas of Relong Township, Gyantse County, in the Xizang Autonomous Region, at an altitude of approximately 5,500 meters. Footage from the site shows three sequences of fireworks ignited along the mountain ridge through controlled explosions, forming an "ascending dragon."

Organizers said the fireworks used biodegradable colored powders tested under International Olympic Committee standards and in Japan, the US, and Europe, all meeting environmental requirements. The display was rated Level V, the lowest risk level, with noise and light pollution far lower than typical nighttime fireworks, minimizing potential impact on the environment and surrounding communities. The organizers also said local livestock were moved to a safe distance, and small animals, including pikas, were guided away before the display. Debris was cleared immediately after the show, and the meadows and farmland were tilled and restored to protect the ecosystem.

Despite the explanations, the display drew widespread criticism on Chinese social media. Some netizens argued that even minor disturbances can take decades to heal in the high-altitude environment. Outdoor enthusiasts also questioned whether the event conflicted with Arc'teryx's public commitment to environmental protection.