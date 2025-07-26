Shanghai unveiled a plan, on Saturday, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 to establish a global-leading smart driving zone by 2027.

The zone will cover over 2,000 square kilometers of test areas of more than 5,000 kilometers of roads, benefiting over 600 million passenger rides and 800,000 freight movements, according to Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economic and Informatization.

A significant part of the plan is to introduce large-scale L3-level robotaxi services. L3-level allows a vehicle to handle most driving tasks under specific conditions, but requires the driver to be ready to take over when prompted by the system or in case of a failure.

Currently robotaxi services are available only in limited areas in the suburban Jiading District and Lingang Special Area.

"This initiative aims to not only demonstrate the capabilities of smart driving systems but also to explore innovative mobility service models catering to both individuals and organizations," said Han Dadong, director of the Automobile Industry Department of the commission.

"The exploration of L3 travel scenarios suggests a forward-thinking approach to urban transportation, potentially revolutionizing how people and businesses move."