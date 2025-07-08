Jiading reveals a variety of its features in the viewfinder of films and televisions. Whether it is the elegance of classical gardens, the solemnity of historical buildings, the fashion of modern architecture, the charm of old streets and alleys, or the artistic-flavored parks and the venues carrying rich cultures, they all put people in a trance. Come to Jiading, follow the footprints of films and television series, start a unique light and shadow journey, and feel its charm!

Sources of history and culture

Jiading Confucius Temple and Huilongtan Pool

Jiading Confucius Temple, also known as the School Palace, was founded in 1219 of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

It is not only an ancient building with historical and cultural value, but also an important place to understand ancient Chinese Confucian culture and the imperial examination system.

In the classic film "Flirting Scholar" by Stephen Chow, the gate of the Confucius Temple becomes the stage for the Four Scholars of Jiangnan to show their talents. The popularity of the film has drawn more attention to this ancient Confucius Temple.

Next to the temple is the Huilongtan Pool which is formed by the confluence of five rivers from north to south. The Yingkui hill is located in the middle of the pool, surrounded by green water like a pearl.

Five tributaries wind into the pool, looking like five dragons playing with a pearl, thus the name "Huilongtan."

This is where the couple Ru Hua and Qiu Xiang met for the first time in "Flirting Scholar," adding a simple and elegant atmosphere to the film.

Beauty of classical gardens

Guyi Garden

This garden was originally named "Yiyuan," taken from the description "green bamboos are lush" in the ancient Chinese classic "Book of Songs."

In 1746, it was renamed "Guyi Garden."

The garden is one of the representatives of Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) classical gardens and also one of the five major classical gardens in Shanghai.

Many TV dramas and documentaries such as "Romance in the Rain" and "Gardenia and White Orchid" have been filmed here.

As a garden in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Guyi Garden is an excellent choice for shooting films and television series around the period.

Light of modern architecture

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater

As a landmark building in Jiading New City, this structure features a large theater with 1,600 seats, a multi-function hall with 400 seats and two outdoor theaters. Being the first large-scale cultural facility project designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando in China, it combines the international cutting-edge architectural trend with the traditional aesthetic spirit.

Films and TV dramas including "Fall in Love like a Star", "You Are My Glory," "Nothing but Thirty," "We Are All Alone" and "Cry Me a Sad River" have been filmed here.

With the unique charm of the theater, a sense of fashion and romance is added to the plot.

Charm of old street

Jiading Xidajie Street

In Jiading, this street is a place full of memories. Whether it is the former Ximen Wet Market, Shanglinchun Bookstore, or the existing Jushan Bridge and Gaoyi Bridge, every Jiading native has left his or her footprints here.

At present, renovation work on the Ximen Historical and Cultural Block, where the Xidajie Street is located, has started.

It will be built into a complex and dynamic cultural block integrating cultural leisure, creative industries, commercial services, tourism and sightseeing, and livable life, giving it new vitality.

The film "To Our Youth That Is Fading Away" was shot on this street. The scenes show the simple beauty of Xidajie Street vividly and let more people know about this old street in Jiading.

Auto cultural landmarks

Shanghai Auto Expo Park and Shanghai Auto Museum

Located in Shanghai International Auto City in Anting Town, Shanghai Auto Expo Park is a comprehensive tourist attraction that integrates the Shanghai Auto Museum, the Shanghai Auto Convention and Exhibition Center and the EV-AI Harbor.

In addition to providing exhibition and test drive/ride experiences, various activities such as drive-in movies, music festivals and sports events are held in the park regularly.

The Shanghai Auto Museum is the first professional automobile museum in China, with over 130 classic cars covering more than 50 brands around the world. It also displays the automobile deconstruction models.

The TV drama "Here We Meet Again" was filmed here. With the unique environment of the venue, a modern and technological vibe is added to the relevant scenes.

Choice of urban life

Sheraton Shanghai Jiading Hotel

The hotel is the first international five-star hotel in Jiading. It is 980 meters from Jiading North Station of Metro Line 11, with convenient transportation.

Many scenes of the TV drama series "Here We Meet Again" were filmed here, making it a hot spot for film and television fans.

Artistic and creative space

Stone Culture Industrial Park of DHGE Group

This park has a total area of about 40,000 square meters, including an art center, art community, a natural art museum, an international stone carving art center and a film and television shooting base.

It is one of the shooting locations of the popular TV dramas "Nothing but Thirty" and "I Will Find You a Better Home."

Land of fantasy visions

O M Studio

The studio is located at 168 Changxiang Road, Nanxiang Town. The area of the real-scene studio is more than 16,000 square meters, and it has more than 100 scenes.

In addition to a comprehensive modern style, the studio has created some scenes that are relatively scarce in the market, such as factories and hospitals, which can meet the shooting needs of various teams.

In 2021, a newly-emerging virtual idol "Liu Yexi" gained more than 7 million fans with three videos, setting a record of gaining 4 million fans in seven days.

Those short videos with film-level picture quality, plot and post-production special effects were filmed here. The videos ingeniously combine beauty-makeup elements with the meta-universe concept in science-fiction movies, receiving more than 2 million likes and bringing the studio into the public view.