600 rowers compete in Dragon Boat races in Zhujiajiao

Ti Gong

The 14th Shanghai International Chinese Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament and the 15th Yangtze River Delta City Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament were held in Zhujiajiao Town from September 11 to 14. A total of 28 teams with 600 athletes from 13 countries and regions around the world gathered in the water town of Qingpu, showing the valiant posture of "water dragons" on the blue waves of the Dianpu River during the annual grand event that combines competitive passion and cultural integration. The competitive part of the tournament covered multiple events, such as the 200-meter and 500-meter straight-line races for the 22-person dragon boat open group and the 12-person dragon boat mixed group.

Ti Gong

The events not only tested the tacit understanding of team cooperation but also showed the passionate collision of speed and strength. At the competition site, flags fluttered along the Dianpu River. All teams donned their uniforms and eagerly boarded the dragon boats. As boats in brilliant colors dashed out like arrows, supporters who stood along the Dianpu River burst into deafening cheers. Team members shouted slogans, and the dragon boats cut through the waves and rushed forward. Athletes, uniting as one and striving to be the first, became the most inspiring scenery on the Dianpu River.

Ti Gong

The traditional martial art Jiangnan boat boxing from the Taihu Lake Basin interpreted the profound heritage of water town culture, enabling athletes to experience the charm of traditional Chinese sports culture. Since its establishment in 2009, the Shanghai International Chinese Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament has become the only international tournament in China, mainly targeting Chinese people abroad. After more than a decade of accumulation and development, it is not only a competitive event but also an important platform for uniting the emotions of Chinese people around the world and promoting Chinese culture, as some foreign athletes also joined the teams to enjoy the fun of dragon boats.