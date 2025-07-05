Despite trade disputes and geopolitical tensions, China's stock markets proved resilient in the first half, with the Shanghai Composite Index jumping 3.6 percent and the Shenzhen Component Index rising almost 1 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was a star performer, surging 22 percent in the first six months and leading the world in initial public offerings that totaled HK$102 billion (US$13 billion) in money raised.

The markets in the first half were bolstered by technology shares following new developments in artificial intelligence, biomedicine and clean energy.

"We predict the growth momentum will follow into the second half, despite lot of uncertainties," said Meng Lei, China equity strategist at UBS Securities, the Chinese brokerage arm of the Swiss banking giant.

He predicted the CSI 300 Index, which tracks the performance of the top 300 stocks traded on Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, will increase 6 percent in the next six months.

"But a lot will depend on how trade talks and regional wars fare, and whether China will further relax policies to stimulate sectors like the property market and carry on with cuts in interest rates or bank reserve requirements," Meng told a media briefing earlier this week.