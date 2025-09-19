A Race Against Time: Why Early Detection of Alzheimer's is Crucial

Nearly everyone has experienced the occasional memory lapse. These incidents can be easily excused as insignificant. But for an increasing number of people, these lapses become more serious and turn into dementia, with the most common form being Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease, one of the 21st century's greatest health challenges, acts like an invisible "thief," quietly stealing a person's memory, thoughts, and sense of self. It usually strikes older adults, but can occur in people as young as in their 30s or 40s. The growing and devastating impact of Alzheimer's can be felt in every corner of the world. That's why every September 21, on World Alzheimer's Day, we are all encouraged to #AskAboutDementia #AskAboutAlzheimers and better understand this condition, which touches so many lives.

The Challenge of Getting Diagnosed Sooner Alzheimer's is not just a normal part of getting older. It's a progressive disease that erodes a person's ability to think, function, and behave normally. As our population ages, the number of people affected by Alzheimer's is on the rise. A major hurdle to effective treatment is that many people get a diagnosis too late. In the early stages, Alzheimer's symptoms aren't always obvious, and many people mistakenly think their symptoms are just a normal part of aging. This confusion often leads to a delay in seeking medical help. Up to 75 percent of people living with Alzheimer's symptoms are not diagnosed in time and effectively, and those who receive a diagnosis had waited nearly three years on average after symptom onset, which means they miss the best window for intervention and treatment.