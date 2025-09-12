With a tap or blink, consumers will find paying for goods and services easier than ever before

Consumer digital payments will continue to become more convenient, requiring as little as one tap, one voice or even one glimpse within five years. At least that's the view of the future presented at the 2025 Inclusion Conference on the Bund that opened on Thursday in Shanghai, where the latest financial and technological breakthroughs empowered by artificial intelligence were on display. "AI has entered an era of experience featured by continued learning," Turing Award winner Richard Sutton said at the start of the three-day conference. China has been a global pioneer in developing advanced consumer payment systems. Already, scanning QR codes has become a common way to pay for goods and services in China. Alibaba's Alipay is developing an even simpler "tap" system based on near field communication technology that allows payment without even having to unlock a smartphone.

Wang Yanlin / Shanghai Daily

The "tap" service, launched in July last year, already has 200 million users, Zhu Lin, chief technology officer of digital payments at Alibaba's Ant Financial Group, told the conference. "This service is growing super-fast and shows the willingness of Chinese consumers to embrace novel payment channels," Zhu said. "We now see 80 percent of users choosing 'tap' over 'scan' when both channels are available, and we expect even more convenient systems to come with the advance of new technologies." One potential channel is use of AI glasses. Rokid Glasses has made that prospect a reality in partnership of AliPay. It allows payment with a voice code "heard" by the smart glasses, whose function is expected to parallel that of a phone in the future. "With the growth of AI, we believe payments will continue to become easier, along with a lot of other things," said Rokid founder Zhu Mingming, who used to work for Alibaba. Joe Ngai, chairman of McKinsey China consulting firm, said China remains the irreplaceable growth engine of AI – not just a market, but a market maker.

Ti Gong