Shanghai police are deploying smart noise-monitoring technology to crack down on vehicles with illegal modifications and deafening "roaring" engines.

The traffic police have recently launched a campaign targeting both excessive noise and unlawful vehicle alterations. Popular hotspots such as the commercial blocks formed by Julu Road, Fumin Road and Changle Road, along with Shibo Avenue and Yanggao Road in the Pudong New Area, have been equipped with intelligent sound-monitoring devices to strengthen enforcement against such vehicles.

Vehicles suspected of exceeding noise limit of 80 decibels are flagged with detailed photo evidence, including location data, noise-source simulations, and decibel levels. Officers then conduct on-site checks using handheld noise detectors and inspect vehicles for illegal modifications.

"Smart noise monitors allow us to precisely identify offending vehicles and greatly improve enforcement efficiency," said Jiang Yuanjun of the city's traffic police division.

Since the start of this year, police have dealt with more than 240 violations through this system, including 76 cases involving illegal modifications. Drivers face a fine of 200 yuan (US$28.15) and one penalty point on their license, while vehicles found to be unlawfully altered must be restored to their original condition.