A 13-year-old Chinese exchange student has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing a 14-year-old fellow student at their host family's home in Edgeworth, a suburb of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia.

Emergency services were called around 10:20pm on Monday, after their hosts — a couple in their 50s, heard a disturbance and found the 14-year-old girl with stab wounds, according to local media reports.

Paramedics treated the girl at the scene before rushing her to John Hunter Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police said they found a kitchen knife at the scene, which they believe was used in the stabbing, and seized it for forensic examination.

The 13-year-old was arrested at the home and remains in police custody. She was formally charged with murder on Tuesday and is expected to appear in a children's court on Wednesday.

Both girls had arrived in Australia from China within the past week as part of a short-term cultural exchange program. They were scheduled to return to China on August 16.

Authorities say they are not aware of any prior relationship between the two teenagers, apart from their participation in the same exchange program.

Due to their ages and privacy regulations, the names of the students have not been released. Police say they are working closely with the Chinese consulate to notify the families involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.