More than two dozen multinational headquarters and 15 foreign-funded R&D centers have been accredited by the Shanghai city government, with Mayor Gong Zheng awarding certificates for the representatives on Friday.

In the first five months of this year, Shanghai has added nearly 2,500 new foreign enterprises with actual use of foreign capital reaching US$7.6 billion, the latest indication of Shanghai's strong vibrancy for foreign investment from various industries segments.

A total of 56 foreign investment projects were inked with a total size of US$3.68 billion on Friday.

Currently, there are a total of 1,042 regional headquarters from multinational companies and 605 foreign funded research centers in the city.

New-energy vehicle makers, industrial manufacturers and health care companies are among the new investors which inked deals on Friday as they reaffirmed commitment to the Chinese market with more localization efforts planned in the future.

Vice President and General Manager of Eurofins EAG Material Sciences China Rakesh Kumar said that locating its R&D center in Shanghai has helped it to grow business volume and access the rich talent pool of the city.

The semiconductor industry cluster in Shanghai has helped it grow business volume and serve customers covering the whole country, he added. It has achieved more than 20 percent of annual growth of business revenue in China for the past four years.

Skincare giant Beiersdorf has pledged around US$31 million new investment in China this year to update local formula, new product portfolio and manufacturing capacity for future launches, according to Ketin Lei, general manager of Corporate Affairs at Beiersdorf China.



Shanghai is serving as an essential hub for commercial operations and product introductions. It has a complete industry value chain so that the company can leverage the city's advantages to effectively drive skincare product innovation based on local demands, he noted.

New-energy vehicle is also a highlight in the city as Toyota Motor Corporation last month officially begun construction of its first overseas Lexus-brand electric vehicle production base in Shanghai's Jinshan District.

The US$700 million facility represents Toyota's largest single EV investment in China to date and is scheduled to begin operations in 2027 with an annual production capacity of 100,000 premium electric vehicles for both domestic and international markets

The optimal location and the geographical advantage with easy access to other parts of the Yangtze River Delta enables it to link local manufacturers, parts suppliers, R&D centers.

The strategic location in suburban Jinshan District offers Toyota distinct advantages as the heart of China's most developed automotive manufacturing region.