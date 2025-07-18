The Sixth Department Store, one of Shanghai's oldest and most iconic shopping centers, will reopen in early 2026 as "Neo Young 6" after a major renovation, officials announced on Friday.

The redevelopment is part of a wider urban renewal effort in the Xujiahui commercial hub that is being transformed to attract younger consumers and international visitors.

Originally opened in 1952, the store, locally known as "Shanghai 600," served generations of local families and was once a major shopping hub. It held a special place in the memory of many Shanghai residents.

The store closed in February 2024. The closure made way for a comprehensive overhaul aimed at modernizing its retail offerings while preserving its community-oriented legacy.

The new complex, branded "Neo Young 6," will cover around 32,000 square meters across nine floors. It will feature a mix of family-centered retail, dining, fitness, and entertainment options.

According to planners, the site will be connected to nearby malls, such as Metro City and Grand Gateway 66, through the elevated Xujiahui Skywalk and an underground Metro link.