The Sixth Department Store, one of Shanghai's oldest and most iconic shopping centers, will reopen in early 2026 as "Neo Young 6" after a major renovation, officials announced on Friday.
The redevelopment is part of a wider urban renewal effort in the Xujiahui commercial hub that is being transformed to attract younger consumers and international visitors.
Originally opened in 1952, the store, locally known as "Shanghai 600," served generations of local families and was once a major shopping hub. It held a special place in the memory of many Shanghai residents.
The store closed in February 2024. The closure made way for a comprehensive overhaul aimed at modernizing its retail offerings while preserving its community-oriented legacy.
The new complex, branded "Neo Young 6," will cover around 32,000 square meters across nine floors. It will feature a mix of family-centered retail, dining, fitness, and entertainment options.
According to planners, the site will be connected to nearby malls, such as Metro City and Grand Gateway 66, through the elevated Xujiahui Skywalk and an underground Metro link.
Key tenants announced include fashion platform MUSINSA, entertainment brand SMTOWN's first China store, fitness studio MY BARRE, and Singapore's Cow Play Cow Moo amusement park. A major highlight will be Tom Cat Park, an indoor play center for young families.
"We are creating a place where families can explore, connect, and grow together," said Chen Lilin, commercial director at Xujiahui Center Group. "The project is designed to support new urban lifestyles and encourage inter-generational interaction."
The reopening is a central element of the ongoing redevelopment of Xujiahui. The district, once home to Shanghai's electronics markets, is being transformed with pedestrian-friendly skywalks, upgraded retail venues, and cultural events to position it as a global shopping destination.
City planners are also integrating modern architecture with historic landmarks such as Xujiahui Cathedral. The expansion of the Xujiahui Skywalk and the development of the Xujiahui Center skyscraper are part of the vision.