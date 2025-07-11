As part of her visit to Shanghai before attending the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue in Beijing, Thabang Polycarp Lekhela, Deputy Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lesotho, toured Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai this week.

He emphasized future-focused collaboration. Clean energy and artificial intelligence will define humanity's future, and China's leadership in both will drive economic growth and global standing, Lekhela said.

We often say that wisdom lives in different houses. Cooperation is as important as competition in AI, Lekhela added.