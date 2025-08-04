The three-day 2025 National Chess Association Masters Tournament (Shanghai leg) commenced over the weekend at Shanghai Pinghe Bilingual School in Qingpu District, attracting 500 domestic and international players.

The tournament stands as one of China's largest national chess events and plays a crucial role in discovering young talent.

"Promoting chess on campus and integrating it into youth development remains a key focus," stated He Fengxiang, chairman of the General Administration of Sport of China Chess and Card Sports Management Center.