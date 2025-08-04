The three-day 2025 National Chess Association Masters Tournament (Shanghai leg) commenced over the weekend at Shanghai Pinghe Bilingual School in Qingpu District, attracting 500 domestic and international players.
The tournament stands as one of China's largest national chess events and plays a crucial role in discovering young talent.
"Promoting chess on campus and integrating it into youth development remains a key focus," stated He Fengxiang, chairman of the General Administration of Sport of China Chess and Card Sports Management Center.
Liu Shizhen, head of the Shanghai Chess and Card Sports Management Center, noted that chess has experienced significant growth in the city.
He said the tournament helps young players hone skills, strengthen friendships and enjoy the fun that chess provides.
The tournament is divided into five groups, with nine rounds of competition taking place over three days utilizing the Swiss system computer arrangement.
The players sat opposite each other, staring closely at the board. Each thought felt like a silent conversation with their opponent.
Beijing native Ma Qi'ao, 11, said that he developed a love for chess since kindergarten. "Like an army in a battle, each piece moves differently. It's amazing," he remarked.
His parents signed him up for courses and helped him study systematically because of his interest. Ma enters most competitions.
"He loves competing. He is always excited and never nervous before a tournament. He sees this as learning and progress, not a competition," Ma's mother said.
To promote sports and tourism, participants will receive discounts in the subdistrict's shopping malls.