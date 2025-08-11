A man in Shanghai has been detained after repeatedly stealing large quantities of watermelons from a truck parked outside a fruit shop — and eating them all, local police said.

The shop owner reported the thefts to police after noticing that watermelons stored in a truck beside the store were disappearing overnight.

By the time of the report, more than 40 watermelons — weighing about 290kg — had been taken, resulting in an estimated loss of 1,500 yuan (US$210).

An investigation revealed that between July 5 and July 11, the suspect had struck four times, always between 1am and 3am. Each time, he allegedly approached the truck, used a small knife to cut the securing ropes, lifted the covering, and selected watermelons to place in a yellow burlap sack. He then used a handcart to transport the stolen fruit away.

The suspect surnamed Huang was arrested within two hours of his final theft. The case is under further investigation.