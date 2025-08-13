A high-profile lawsuit challenging the secrecy surrounding the matchmaking system of Tencent's game "Honor of Kings" went to trial on Tuesday in Shenzhen, marking China's first major legal battle over gaming algorithms.

Sun Qianhe, a lawyer and longtime player, is demanding Tencent disclose details of the game's competitive matchmaking mechanics, which she claims artificially manipulate win rates. The court did not issue an immediate ruling.

Sun, who has played the popular MOBA game for years, argues the system deliberately pairs high-performing players with weaker teammates or stronger opponents after winning streaks — a pattern she says undermines fair competition.

She filed the case in June 2024, accusing Tencent of violating consumers' right to transparency by keeping the algorithm hidden.

Tencent defended its policy, stating the matchmaking formula is a protected trade secret and that revealing it could enable cheating and third-party exploits, ultimately harming players.

The company noted it has already shared some matchmaking principles through official social media channels.

After the hearing, Sun told Red Star News that the debate largely focused on whether the algorithm qualifies as a corporate secret. Both sides expressed willingness to negotiate a compromise that balances business confidentiality with players' right to disclosure.

Zhu Wei, Deputy Director of the Media Law Center at China University of Political Science and Law, told Red Star News that China's current laws and regulations do not directly address gaming algorithms, leaving the case in uncharted legal territory.