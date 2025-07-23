Seven officials have been formally disciplined after a foul-smelling tap water incident in Hangzhou's Yuhang District left residents without clean water for nearly two days.

Punishments include a formal Party warning for a district-level deputy head, a serious Party warning for the chairman of Yuhang Water Holding Group, and reprimands for the head and deputy head of the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau. Three additional water utility officials were either demoted or removed from Party positions.

The odor, described by residents as resembling garlic or swamp gas, was first reported on the morning of July 16 in Renhe and Liangzhu subdistricts. The issue persisted into the night, with water quality complaints spreading across multiple neighborhoods.

Testing later confirmed the presence of thioethers – organic sulfur compounds detectable even at low concentrations. The contamination was traced to decaying algae washed into the Renhe Water Plant's intake following a period of heat, drought, and sudden rainfall.

While the water plant switched sources during routine checks that morning, the first public notice was not issued until after 9pm, drawing criticism for slow communication. Pipe flushing began shortly after but dislodged rust from aging infrastructure, causing temporary discoloration in some areas.