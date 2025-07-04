The first batch of sleeping pods at Shanghai Pudong International Airport are now open, giving travelers a new option for rest.

Thirteen pods are at Terminal 2 near Gate D65 in the international departure area.

They have already been used by more than 300 passengers, operator NAPHUBS said.

The pods are available 24 hours a day. Each is equipped with a fresh air system, power outlets, a reading light, a small tablet, and a blanket.

They are cleaned and disinfected after each use. Some pods are locked until a traveler requests access, which helps manage usage and cleanliness.

Prices start at 35 yuan (US$4.9) for 30 minutes, 125 yuan for two hours and go up to 299 yuan for an eight-hour stay.

The operator said the service is designed to offer an option between a massage chair and a hotel room.

Sleeping can be a challenge at major airports. Many public areas lack comfortable seating or privacy, and overnight travelers often rest on benches or floors. The pods aim to address that gap.