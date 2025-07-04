The first batch of sleeping pods at Shanghai Pudong International Airport are now open, giving travelers a new option for rest.
Thirteen pods are at Terminal 2 near Gate D65 in the international departure area.
They have already been used by more than 300 passengers, operator NAPHUBS said.
The pods are available 24 hours a day. Each is equipped with a fresh air system, power outlets, a reading light, a small tablet, and a blanket.
They are cleaned and disinfected after each use. Some pods are locked until a traveler requests access, which helps manage usage and cleanliness.
Prices start at 35 yuan (US$4.9) for 30 minutes, 125 yuan for two hours and go up to 299 yuan for an eight-hour stay.
The operator said the service is designed to offer an option between a massage chair and a hotel room.
Sleeping can be a challenge at major airports. Many public areas lack comfortable seating or privacy, and overnight travelers often rest on benches or floors. The pods aim to address that gap.
Other major airports in China, such as Kunming Changshui and Chongqing Jiangbei, offer similar pods from the same operator.
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport have also introduced rest pod services. These locations cater to domestic and international travelers with short layovers or early-morning departures.
Internationally, sleeping pods are also available at airports such as Tokyo Narita and Haneda in Japan, Singapore Changi, Dubai International, and Helsinki Airport in Finland.
Munich Airport and London Heathrow have introduced compact rest cabins or sleeping modules.
In the US, airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Philadelphia International offer similar rest stations.
At Pudong, additional pods will be placed near Gate 67 in T2 and Gate 24 in T1 later this year. Each new location will feature 10 to 20 units. Pricing will stay consistent, with hourly rates and overnight packages.
The airport is also preparing to open 11 shower rooms across T1 and T2. These will be located in international arrival and transfer areas and will be free to use, including hair dryers and basic amenities.
Free lounge zones are still available at Pudong Airport, located near Gates C92 of T2, H105 of S1 domestic departure, and G148 of S2 international departure. The areas include sofas, recliners, and charging stations, and are open to all passengers.