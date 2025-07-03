Chinese acrobat Niu Rong – known to generations of basketball fans as "Red Panda" – was injured during a halftime performance at the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final on July 2.
A beloved fixture of NBA halftime entertainment since 1993, she fell during her signature unicycle act and suffered a serious wrist injury.
According to Yahoo Sports, Red Panda's team told ESPN's Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow on X) that the fall was caused by a damaged pedal on her unicycle. Niu fractured her left wrist and required a medical procedure.
Footage from the event showed her falling mid-performance and being helped off the court as the crowd responded with a warm round of applause.
After the game, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and her teammates sent well wishes to Niu in a live social media broadcast, while former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban posted on X (@mcuban): "This is awful. Let's hope she is ok. She is a legend that every NBA fan is excited to see show up at half time."
Born in 1970 in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, Niu is a fourth-generation acrobat. Her US halftime career began in 1993 with an invitation from the Los Angeles Clippers, and she has been dazzling NBA crowds ever since with her bowl-flipping, one-wheeled feats.
Many Chinese fans took to social media to express concern and admiration. One viral comment read: "She's been performing in the NBA even longer than LeBron has played!"