Chinese acrobat Niu Rong – known to generations of basketball fans as "Red Panda" – was injured during a halftime performance at the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final on July 2.

A beloved fixture of NBA halftime entertainment since 1993, she fell during her signature unicycle act and suffered a serious wrist injury.

According to Yahoo Sports, Red Panda's team told ESPN's Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow on X) that the fall was caused by a damaged pedal on her unicycle. Niu fractured her left wrist and required a medical procedure.