A mobile phone number ending in eight consecutive sevens was sold for 3.2 million yuan (US$440,000) on Alibaba's online auction platform on Monday, according to the China Economic Net.

The number, registered in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was seized by a local court in Tianjin and listed with a starting bid of 1.3 million yuan.

The auction began on July 13. After competitive bidding, a user named Zhen Jie secured the number for 3.2 million yuan, a 146 percent increase over the initial price.

Under China's telecom number grading system, the number is classified as a "Grade 12" premium lucky number, which required a monthly minimum phone bill of 1,500 yuan and a 20-year service commitment if transferred to a new owner.

The court clarified that the valuation was based on market demand rather than an official appraisal, noting that such numbers are highly subjective in value due to personal preferences and marketing appeal.

The court included a public notice reminding the public not to make prank calls or send harassing messages, warning that violators would face legal consequences.