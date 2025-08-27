A foreign teacher apologized after a viral video showed him wearing a frightening mask on the G25 Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway, sparking widespread concern about road safety.

The man was identified as Hugo, a 42-year-old teacher at a school in Hangzhou's Xiaoshan District, according to a police statement released today.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of August 24, when Hugo was riding as a passenger in a friend's car on the G25 near the Fuyang Longmen interchange. At 4:57pm, while rummaging through his bag for snacks, he found a Halloween-style mask he had purchased online in November 2024. Out of amusement, he briefly put it on.

The video, filmed by a passenger in another car, shows Hugo with the mask on as the two cars traveled side by side for about 9 seconds. There was no verbal interaction or other abnormal behavior during this period, police said. Hugo removed the mask before exiting the Hangzhou South Toll Station at 5:27pm.

Although no accident occurred, police stressed that such behavior could easily distract other drivers and pose risks on busy highways. Officers identified and located Hugo, subjecting him to education.

Hugo apologized to the drivers who were startled and received their forgiveness.

Hangzhou police remind all drivers to avoid unnecessary distractions and report unsafe behavior via emergency hotline 12122.