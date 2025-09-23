A group of foreign experts had a pleasant and fruitful experience during a visit to Qingpu District's Zhaoxiang Town recently.

On August 22, after participating in the digital intelligence tour event, foreign teacher Lucy Mary Clarke said, "It is a wonderful day."

"I'm glad to participate in this event and have met many friends, all of whom are outstanding talent from various industries in Qingpu. I feel happy communicating with everyone. This platform is truly excellent."

The district's talent bureau and Zhaoxiang co-organized the tour as part of the 2025 "foreign experts visiting Qingpu" series.

It arranged for foreign experts to visit ecological and technological innovation sites such as Hemu Village and the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park.

The event guided foreign and Chinese professionals to discuss topics in fields like scientific and technological innovation, artificial intelligence, new energy and talent policies.

"I'm amazed that there is such a beautiful village around our school. The shops and restaurants along the river allow me to spend the whole weekend here," said Lucy during her visit to Hemu.

Together with other guests, she visited local stores, learned about Hemu's overall style and renovation process, and experienced the slow life with Jiangnan charm.

During the visit, Lucy also took many beautiful photos and sent them to her friends, inviting them to come and visit on weekends.

"This place is perfect for learning and relaxation. Every corner is a scenic spot. I have already told my husband that we will come here on weekends to take a set of lovely photos for me."

Qingpu's talent bureau explained the district's policies to the foreign expert. "This city is experiencing rapid industrial development and welcomes a diverse range of talent."