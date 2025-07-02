The 2025 edition of the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season kicked off today, aiming to make the city a more welcoming destination for global travelers during the peak tourism season.

From July through October, the event features a packed schedule of concerts, sports tournaments, cultural festivals, and brand activations, across key districts and commercial hubs.

It offers an expanded lineup of over 100 themed events across art, sports, fashion and family entertainment. Highlights include the grand opening of Shanghai's Lego theme park and the citywide Lego World Play Festival; immersive experiences tied to Sesame Street, Line Friends, and Ultraman; and a dense calendar of anime and gaming expos such as CCG Expo, Bilibili World and ChinaJoy.

On the cultural front, top museums present headline exhibitions, from Orsay masterpieces at Pudong Art Museum to digital recreations of ancient Chinese myths at the China Art Museum. Visitors can also explore ancient water towns, or take in pop-up markets and live music in neighborhoods such as Xintiandi and West Bund.

Sports fans will find plenty to cheer for this summer. The city will host marquee events like the World Rowing Championships, held in China for the first time, as well as the upgraded Shanghai ATP Masters 1000 and the FISE Extreme Sports Festival. Additional competitions in volleyball, snooker, UFC, and cycling are scheduled across districts, many paired with fan carnivals and nighttime entertainment.

A key focus this year is making Shanghai easier to navigate for international visitors. In response to last year's feedback, the city has introduced multilingual digital tools, streamlined tax refund systems, and new all-in-one visitor passes. The goal: to reduce friction and encourage more spontaneous, rewarding spending from inbound travelers.

"We want global visitors to feel not only inspired, but also comfortable navigating, eating, and spending in Shanghai," said Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

The city has rolled out a number of digital tools to reduce language and payment barriers this summer The newly launched "Easy Go" platform integrates food orders, navigation, ticketing, and tax refund services into a single interface, available in 14 languages.

Apps such as Gaode Maps, Ctrip and Dianping have launched English and multilingual versions to assist foreign users.

A revamped Shanghai Pass card is now available to tourists with no ID requirement. It bundles transport access with discounts at shopping malls, tourist attractions, and restaurants, offering a seamless offline solution for visitors unfamiliar with local apps.

Shanghai has also made its tax refund process significantly easier. Over 1,391 stores now offer tax-free shopping, nearly double the number from last year. Key retail centers such as The Bund and Zhangyuan have set up same-day refund stations, while high-end malls have introduced self-service refund kiosks. For the first time, refunds can now be received through Alipay and other digital payment channels.

A new tax refund e-map guides visitors to eligible locations and explains refund procedures in multiple languages. The initiative is part of the city's broader push to build a world-class, tourist-friendly retail environment.

"We hope the city will provide international visitors with a seamless, all-in-one experience, from dining and transportation to shopping and tax refunds," said Xu Kai, deputy director of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office. "Our goal is to make every journey in Shanghai smoother, more enjoyable, and truly memorable."