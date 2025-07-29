Daily Buzz: 29 July 2025

Top News

China-US trade talks resume US-China trade talks in Stockholm on Monday ended the day without any word on their progress. The Trump administration has set an August 12 deadline for concluding agreement on a deal between the world's two largest economies. The talks resume today.

Trump acknowledges Gaza starvation, turns up heat on Russia In a press conference during his visit to Scotland, US President Donald Trump contradicted Israel's claim that there is no mass hunger in Gaza, saying people there are starving and Israel must allow in "every ounce of food." Although some food aid began trickling into the coast enclave this week, Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said it's not enough and "time has run out" for children dying every day from starvation. On other issues, Trump heaped pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, vowing to impose sanctions on countries that trade with Russia if a ceasefire isn't agreed in 10-12 days.

Thai-Cambodia ceasefire Thailand and Cambodia started an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" at midnight on Monday, following truce talks in Malaysia. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met amid pressure from the US and China to find a peaceful solution to five days of cross-border fighting that killed at least 36 people and displaced 300,000. The two countries agreed to end hostilities, resume direct communications and create a mechanism to implement details of the truce.

Good news, bad news The newly announced US-EU trade deal was greeted with relief by those seeking an end to trade uncertainty and avoidance of an all-out trans-Atlantic trade war, and panned by those trying to find any silver lining for Europe amid the details of the accord. The agreement imposes 15 percent tariffs on EU exports to the US and commits Europe to increasing investment in the US by US$600 billion and buying US$750 billion worth of US energy. The deal still must be ratified by the 27 member nations. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said it was "clearly the best deal we could get under very difficult circumstances," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the deal would give companies a more predictable environment to plan and invest. French Strategy Commissioner Clément Beaune described it as a "glass a quarter full and three-quarters empty." Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Trump "ate" the EU for breakfast and claiming success will be "difficult." Initial gains on European stock markets faded along with optimism, with the Europe Stoxx 600 index ending 0.23 percent lower. The euro dropped against the dollar.

Beijing issues highest flood alert amid torrential rain Beijing issued its highest flood alert and suspended all outdoor sports and related activities as the city and surrounding areas of Hebei Province continue to be lashed by heavy rain. Thirty lives have been taken by the disaster. Some areas have reported up to 250 millimeters of rain in less than a day. Some train and bus services have been suspended, and 3,000 people were evacuated from one Beijing suburb. Municipal officials said mountainous areas on the outskirts of the city face particularly extreme risks of flash flooding and landslides. The central government has allocated 50 million yuan (US$7 million) in emergency relief funds and mobilized manpower to assist in disaster management.

Top Business

Samsung signs mega chip deal with Tesla Samsung Electronics signed a US$16.5 billion contract to supply semiconductors to US-based electric carmaker Tesla through December 2033. The agreement was confirmed by Tesla founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk, who said the South Korean chipmaker's new plant in Texas would be "dedicated to making Tesla's new generation AI6 chip. The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate." Shares in Samsung, which has been making losses on its chipmaking, surged on the news. Local media in South Korea also reported US chip company Qualcomm may also place an order related to Samsung's 2-nanometer technology.

Hengrui Pharma signs drug licensing deal with GSK China's Hengrui Pharmaceuticals said it has signed a licensing agreement with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline that pays US$500 million upfront and could be worth up to US$12 billion if all options are exercised and targets are met. The deal gives GSK global rights to a dozen drugs, including the HRS-9821 drug for treating chronic pulmonary disease, outside of China. The agreement is another milestone for China's biogen sector, which is emerging as a major developer of innovative new drugs. US-based Pfizer this week finalized a US$1.25 billion deal with Shenyang-based 3SBio for exclusive rights to develop the Chinese company's cancer drug.

China AI leaders create a new, unified front China artificial intelligence companies announced two new industry alliances to reduce dependence on US technology supplies fraught with export controls. The announcements on Monday iced the cake of the successful World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on its last day. One alliance, called the Model-Chip Ecosystem Innovation Alliance, unites Chinese developers of large language models and AI chip manufacturers. Participants include Huawei, Biren, Enflame and Moore Threads and StepFun. A second alliance called the Shanghai General Chamber of Commerce AI Committee, aims to promote deep integration of AI technology and industrial transformation. Its participants include SenseTime, MiniMax, Metax and Uluvatar CoreX.

Economy & Markets

Swancor shares surge on Agibot deal Shares of Swancor Advanced Materials surged 20 percent on Monday, extending gains this year to 1,096 percent, after the Shanghai-based company said robotics startup AgiBot would acquire a 63.6 percent stake in a two-stage share-and-tender deal valued at 2.1 billion yuan (US$290 million). The takeover will shift Swancor from a maker of advanced composites for wind turbines into a robotics concept stock. Agibot denied market speculation that the deal is a backdoor listing to gain entry to Shanghai's STAR market, which would violate securities regulations.

China unveils child payments China announced a nationwide child payments program on Monday, aimed at supporting families and boosting birth rates. Under the program, Chinese families will be offered 3,600 yuan (US$503) for each child under the age of three, with those born before January 1, 2025 eligible for pro rata payments. The assistance will benefit more than 20 million families a year.

Crackdown on celebrity tax dodgers China's crackdown against tax evasion in the past five years has included 360 cases involving online influencers, recovering more than 3 billion yuan (US$410 million) in unpaid taxes, the State Taxation Administration said on Monday. Officials said targeting wealthy celebrities and entertainment figures is part of efforts to improve compliance and deter tax fraud. The crackdown included 21,800 cases involving fraudulent use of tax incentives, which recouped 26.9 billion yuan.

Corporate

CK Hutchison in talks to add Chinese investor to ports sale Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison said it is in talks with a foreign consortium seeking to buy its US$22.8 billion ports business, with the aim of adding a major Chinese investor to the bid. The Hong-Kong listed conglomerate reiterated it will not finalize any transaction without full regulatory clearance. China has said it may not approve the sale unless Chinese shipping giant Cosco is included. The US-backed consortium, led by investment firm BlackRock and Italian shipping company MSC, is seeking to take over 43 CK Hutchison ports in 23 countries, including two along the Panama Canal. The US has sought to "reclaim" the canal zone, citing security concerns.

Laopu gold retailer forecasts profit surge Chinese jewelry retailer Laopu said first-half net profit will soar up to 288 percent over from a year earlier to 2.28 billion yuan (US$ $318 million) on higher gold prices and the popularity of product designs that blend ancient craftsmanship with contemporary trends. Projected revenue will rise up to 255 percent, the company forecast.

Alibaba to release new AI-powered smart glasses Tech giant Alibaba will introduce new smart glasses powered by artificial intelligent, the Chinese company's first entry into the sector, by the end of the year. It said its Quark AI Glasses will be powered by its Qwen large language model and Quark AI system. The new glasses are a direct challenge to market players Meta and Xiaomi.