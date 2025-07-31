The Shanghai International Youth Football Invitational 2025 wrapped up on Tuesday, with Russia's Akron-Konoplev Football Academy crowned the champion.

Co-hosted by the Shanghai Education Commission and the Shanghai Sports Bureau, this year's weeklong tournament brought together nine Under-17 men's youth teams from across the globe under the theme "Vibrant Youth, Shared Dreams".

The teams from Russia's Akron-Konoplev Football Academy and Shanghai's Datong High School made it to the final, which was held at Shanghai Maritime University's Lingang campus on Tuesday. The Russian team won 2-1.

Since its inception in 2015, the invitational tournament has grown into a premier platform for youth football development, attracting over 140 teams from 36 countries and regions, with more than 10,000 participants.

The event has not only elevated Shanghai's campus football to international prominence but also instilled values of perseverance, teamwork, and fair play among young players worldwide.