The Shanghai International Youth Football Invitational 2025 wrapped up on Tuesday, with Russia's Akron-Konoplev Football Academy crowned the champion.
Co-hosted by the Shanghai Education Commission and the Shanghai Sports Bureau, this year's weeklong tournament brought together nine Under-17 men's youth teams from across the globe under the theme "Vibrant Youth, Shared Dreams".
The teams from Russia's Akron-Konoplev Football Academy and Shanghai's Datong High School made it to the final, which was held at Shanghai Maritime University's Lingang campus on Tuesday. The Russian team won 2-1.
Since its inception in 2015, the invitational tournament has grown into a premier platform for youth football development, attracting over 140 teams from 36 countries and regions, with more than 10,000 participants.
The event has not only elevated Shanghai's campus football to international prominence but also instilled values of perseverance, teamwork, and fair play among young players worldwide.
Prior to the final, a football seminar titled "Sharing Football Wisdom, Nurturing Future Stars" was held, where coaches and experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and China shared insights on youth football development, training methodologies, and the integration of sportsmanship into education.
Cem Karaca, director of the Fenerbahçe Youth Academy, explained why his team traveled from Turkey to compete: "Shanghai offers world-class facilities and a competitive environment. But beyond the pitches, what truly matters is the chance for our players to learn from different football cultures and build friendships that last beyond the tournament."
Beyond the matches, players enjoyed a cultural exchange day, exploring Shanghai's iconic landmarks. From the breathtaking heights of Shanghai Tower to the rich history of the Shanghai Museum's East Branch and the vibrant energy of Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, the city left a lasting impression on them, the international visitors said.