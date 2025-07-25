No longer science fiction, a three-dimensional future for urban transport is getting off the ground

Imagine a commute to work that isn't on a gridlocked street or on the subway. Imagine a future where you step into an unmanned taxi that rises a few hundred meters from the ground and whisks you to your office. Sound fanciful? Think again. That future is close and getting closer, and Shanghai hosted an exhibition to prove the point. The 2025 International Advanced Air Mobility Expo, which ended on July 26, was a showcase for nearly 300 companies developing breakthrough technologies for what is called the low-altitude economy – the latest frontier in civil aviation. China Biz Buzz visited the expo, where flying taxis seemed the big focus for many developers of unmanned aerial vehicles as they demonstrated how urban transport will be revolutionized.

Lu Feiran / Shanghai Daily

Anhui-based Hey Airlines displayed its EH216S vehicle, which has been licensed by the Civil Aviation Administration of China for limited operation. EH216S, a vertical take-off and landing craft, can carry two passengers. It is operated by a digital management and control system on the ground and can fly designated routes, serving either for transport or entertainment purposes.

Lu Feiran / Shanghai Daily

"The aircraft offers a swift and efficient alternative to traditional ground transport," said Peng Sixuan, deputy general manager of Hey Airlines. "Its applications are diverse, ranging from tourism to streamlining daily commutes." Two operational hubs are being prepared for EH216s in Hefei, capital of Anhui Province, where the company is based. "Initially we plan to do low-altitude scenic tours for aerial views, offering a completely new perspective for sightseers," Peng told China Biz Buzz. "While in the future, we anticipate that the bases could also serve as transit hubs for connecting flights as part of an air taxi network."

A smart cabin for passenger comfort Aerofugia, an advanced air mobility developer under automobile giant Geely, is focusing on a new smart cabin to increase passenger comfort on its AE200 unmanned aerial vehicle. The cabins will be to hold six passengers, and the craft can provide transport for distances up to 200 kilometers. Sun Zhengxu, an Aerofugia official, said new technologies reduce noise and vibrations. "The cabins include a dynamic center console, ergonomic 'cloud-like' seating, an onboard movie theater and an intelligent air management system, all working in concert to elevate the quality of the journey," he said.

Lu Feiran / Shanghai Daily

Lu Feiran / Shanghai Daily

China's low-altitude economy is poised for significant expansion. The Civil Aviation Administration forecasts the domestic market will reach 3.5 trillion yuan (US$488 billion) by 2035. That ambitious vision is underscored by government support laid out in a two-year work report issued last year. Chinese unmanned aviation vehicles, which also include drones, have caught the world's attention. At the expo. Thai hotel giant Pan Pacific signed a letter of intent to buy 500 vertical lift-off and landing vehicles from Shanghai-based Volant Aerospace. The deal, valued at US$1.75 billion, marks the largest overseas order in the Chinese industry to date. Earlier, UAE-based Autocraft finalized a purchase agreement with Shanghai-based TISI Technologies in a US$1 billion deal for 350 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Lu Feiran / Shanghai Daily

Potential comes with challenges The market potential may be huge, but so are the challenges. "The low-altitude economy, in a broad sense, reflects a fundamental shift in lifestyle, aiming to make transportation three-dimensional," said Professor Chen Jun, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering. "It may seem easy to get such a vehicle in the air, but scaling that into a viable economic transport that ensures safety and efficiency in a high-density, low-altitude environment is more complicated." Chen noted that urban environments pose unique obstacles, with their dense high-rise buildings, unpredictable weather patterns and bird flocks. Low-altitude flight must always consider factors on the ground, requiring an "air-ground collaborative" approach, he said. "We need to develop low-altitude aeronautical charts and implement 3D navigation systems," Chen pointed out. "That involves integrating low-altitude data with existing geographical data to create sophisticated 3D navigation models and maps essential for safe and regulated operations." Many provinces and cities across China have already formulated development plans that aim to establish comprehensive low-altitude industry chains, covering upstream to downstream sectors – with some scheduled to come into effect by 2027. Shanghai last year established Low-Altitude Economy Industrial Development Co to build four low-altitude operations networks covering infrastructure, air connectivity, air routes and services. "We've been searching for sites in Shanghai that are currently vacant or have stopped production, like old chemical factories or unpopulated areas, that can be redeveloped into specialized test grounds," said Ma Ye, director of investment for the company.