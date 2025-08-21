Chen recalled that the man probably heard the sound of our boat and cried for help. They then pulled him aboard.

One of the rescuers, surnamed Chen, told Jimu News that he and his captain spotted the dinghy on August 19 while sailing near Dadonghai.

A man drifting in a rubber dinghy was rescued off the coast of Sanya, Hainan Province, after surviving six days at sea without food.

According to Chen, the man looked extremely thin and his face was badly sunburned and peeling. He managed to say a couple of sentences, and then collapsed. The man also mentioned his dinghy had capsized once.

The Sanya Coast Guard confirmed yesterday that the man, surnamed Luo, is from Shanwei in Guangdong Province. Luo had set out from Lingshui, a coastal county in Hainan, on August 13, in a dinghy for a recreational outing. But rough weather overturned his vessel, washing away all supplies and personal belongings. With nothing left but his boat, he drifted helplessly until being spotted six days later.

Doctors found that Luo was suffering from acute renal failure and pneumonia due to prolonged exposure and lack of food and water. Fortunately, his vital signs remain stable, and his family has been contacted.

According to Sanya Coast Guard, the man has been transferred from the ICU to a general ward and is now in stable condition. He has regained consciousness and is able to eat simple meals, Shangyou News reported today.