From lixia (Beginning of Summer) to dashu (Major Heat), two primary solar terms for summer, the average temperature in China has reached a record high of 21.15 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest period on record.

This summer marks the hottest in China since 1961, according to meteorological data.

Early this morning, Shanghai's weather station upgraded the heat warning from yellow to orange, the second of a four-tier system. By 8:10am, temperatures in Xujiahui area had already climbed to 34 degrees, and the high in downtown and Pudong later exceeded 37 degrees.

Adding complexity to the weather situation, Typhoon Podul has formed over the northwest Pacific Ocean, about 2,520 kilometers east of Hualien in Taiwan. Though currently moving west-northwest at 15-20km/h and expected to strengthen, the typhoon is not anticipated to affect the Chinese mainland's coastal areas in the coming days.

This weekend will remain hot and mostly cloudy in Shanghai, with isolated thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures are expected to stay between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. Relief is forecasted for Sunday night into Monday when a weather front will bring significant rainfall to Shanghai, cooling temperatures down to around 32 degrees.