Minhang's artificial intelligence companies took center stage at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference with district-based companies showcasing a variety of products and services, including robotic arms that can create latte art, walking robots and high-speed photography for industrial inspections.



One of the highlights is a dedicated exhibition area featuring 13 AI companies from the Shanghai Maqiao AI Innovation Pilot Zone, a key hub for AI enterprises in Minhang.

JAKA Lumi demonstrated its capabilities by handshaking, lifting objects and even dancing with agility and composure at the venue.

The embodied intelligence platform developed by JAKA Robotics Co Ltd offers an all-in-one training solution that is both cost-effective and highly efficient.

This platform utilizes integrated drive-control joints, controllers and robotic arms. Through training and development, JAKA Lumi can expand its applications to areas such as restaurants, hotels, homes and elderly care.

Another noteworthy AI company is Magic Fox, which has garnered attention for its on-the-fly inspection technology that allows for a swift assessment of automotive seating in just 40 seconds. The company has partnered with Adient, a global leader in automotive seating.

The Maqiao pilot zone, in Maqiao Town of the southwestern part of Minhang, is adjacent to Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Zizhu Science Park.

Spanning 15.7 square kilometers, it provides numerous test scenarios for the application of AI technology. The zone aims to develop into a comprehensive AI future city that combines application demonstrations, research and development innovation, training demonstrations, consumer experiences and product manufacturing.

Maqiao has absorbed advanced concepts of urban development and sci-tech innovation from around the globe, forming a unique AI industry cluster with a global competitive edge and leading technologies.

It is now home to over 150 companies in the intelligent service robot sector, with an annual industry output value of approximately 12 billion yuan (US$1.67 billion).