Namibia's former president, Nangolo Mbumba, described his visit to China as an important opportunity to explore ways to help humanity improve living conditions and lead better lives, as well as to promote global peace through harmonious coexistence with various societies, cultures and civilizations.

He was speaking during an interaction with the media in Shanghai on Monday. He will attend the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing from June 10 to 11.

Mbumba said he had a long connection with China, having visited the country and the city of Shanghai multiple times.

"We are learning from one another, and strengthening one another's character and courage to face the problems of development and challenges facing our society," he said. "Therefore, I'm happy to be here to learn more and to interact more with senior leadership of China."

He said that China, a country with an ancient culture that has undergone numerous phases, is currently advancing along a scientific path by improving infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, schools, and academic institutions, and that its contribution "will always be greater than many other countries."

"Because you have an old culture, a large population, a large territory, and a strong system of governance, so for me, who comes from Namibia, a small country, a country that gained her independence only 35 years ago, it's a big lesson," Mbumba said.

He said Namibians recognize that China supports African countries to attain independence.

"China never colonized anybody. We were supported to fight for and gain our independence. That fact alone will constantly remind us of how we end up attaching to each other's systems."

Namibia must continue to protect and expand its independence while also educating its people to understand modern concepts, he added.

"If we do that, then we have societies, we have countries, we have peace, we have boundaries, and we have understanding among civilizations," Mbumba said.

Africa is diverse with many different cultures. Namibians are among the world's best dancers, expressing excitement with songs and moves. To conserve this culture, it is vital to introduce science and technology while also educating everyone to allow for cultural exchanges.

"If we are not learning from one another, if we are not interacting with one another, if we are not learning to understand one another's expression, then the world will never enjoy the peace we so strongly yearn for," he said.

Mbumba feels that the need for civilization dialogue stems from the fact that the world has become a global village, and only by getting to understand one another can misunderstandings and wars be averted.

"When we come together from different backgrounds and cultures to learn from one another, it gives us hope and confidence for the future. It explains why, when I meet someone from China, Brazil, Algeria, or Nigeria, I'm comfortable. I have no fear or confusion when they greet me or I greet them. We must learn from one another; we can no longer live in cocoons in our little villages."

He said that the global civilization dialogue launched by a country at peace, with confidence, with a desire for other civilizations to be able to understand one another, is a positive development. It's an opportunity not just to learn from China but also to hear stories from other countries and cultures.

When he arrived in Shanghai on Sunday and discovered that it had China's largest airport, he said that any foreigner visiting China would never forget their experience in Shanghai as a unique cultural center and a key hub for ports and airports.

He believes that Shanghai is one of the world's most beautiful and prosperous cities and that it can attract tourists from all over the world as well as more international students to study here, thereby informing the rest of the world about its inclusivity and economic vigor.