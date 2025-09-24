AIM Global CoE base

The AIM Global Center of Excellence (CoE) has opened at Grand neoBay in Minhang District.

Jointly established by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Shanghai Municipal Government, and the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, the AIM Global CoE serves as the first physical hub of the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing (AIM Global).

As the first specialized international organization under the UN framework focused on AI cooperation, the center aims to accelerate the responsible and inclusive use of AI in industries, with a focus on advancing global industrial development.

Now fully operational, it is expected to bring more international projects, technologies, resources and talent to Minhang, further driving innovation and industrial upgrades in Shanghai.

The center has signed a series of strategic partnerships to boost research and development. These initiatives include the launch of a Shanghai-Macau AI translational medicine center in collaboration with the Macau Translational Medicine Center, the establishment of a regional and country studies institute in partnership with Shanghai Polytechnic University, and the creation of a global AI perception and intelligent data center in conjunction with QuantaEye.

The site is located in the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Transformation Center, which was completed earlier this year. The center is a new twin tower that hosts approximately 52,300 square meters of space for research and development, as well as office space. It is expected to become an incubator and comprehensive service center, helping to translate research into commercial solutions for entrepreneurs.

The Grand neoBay area has already attracted over 13,000 enterprises, including 706 high-tech enterprises, among which 181 enterprises have a market valuation above 100 million yuan (US$14.06 million), 47 enterprises are valued above 1 billion yuan, and 10 are headquarters of listed companies.

Meanwhile, the Hongrun Science and Technology Innovation Center is under construction inside the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Zone, expected to serve as a key hub for the robotics industry.

In addition to focusing on emerging industries such as new materials and new energy, the Hongrun center will advance technological R&D and commercialization in the robotics field, establishing a cutting-edge research center.

The R&D and office complex – spanning around 71,000 square meters (above and underground space) – is slated for completion and operation by the end of this year.