AIM Global CoE base
The AIM Global Center of Excellence (CoE) has opened at Grand neoBay in Minhang District.
Jointly established by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Shanghai Municipal Government, and the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, the AIM Global CoE serves as the first physical hub of the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing (AIM Global).
As the first specialized international organization under the UN framework focused on AI cooperation, the center aims to accelerate the responsible and inclusive use of AI in industries, with a focus on advancing global industrial development.
Now fully operational, it is expected to bring more international projects, technologies, resources and talent to Minhang, further driving innovation and industrial upgrades in Shanghai.
The center has signed a series of strategic partnerships to boost research and development. These initiatives include the launch of a Shanghai-Macau AI translational medicine center in collaboration with the Macau Translational Medicine Center, the establishment of a regional and country studies institute in partnership with Shanghai Polytechnic University, and the creation of a global AI perception and intelligent data center in conjunction with QuantaEye.
The site is located in the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Transformation Center, which was completed earlier this year. The center is a new twin tower that hosts approximately 52,300 square meters of space for research and development, as well as office space. It is expected to become an incubator and comprehensive service center, helping to translate research into commercial solutions for entrepreneurs.
The Grand neoBay area has already attracted over 13,000 enterprises, including 706 high-tech enterprises, among which 181 enterprises have a market valuation above 100 million yuan (US$14.06 million), 47 enterprises are valued above 1 billion yuan, and 10 are headquarters of listed companies.
Meanwhile, the Hongrun Science and Technology Innovation Center is under construction inside the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Zone, expected to serve as a key hub for the robotics industry.
In addition to focusing on emerging industries such as new materials and new energy, the Hongrun center will advance technological R&D and commercialization in the robotics field, establishing a cutting-edge research center.
The R&D and office complex – spanning around 71,000 square meters (above and underground space) – is slated for completion and operation by the end of this year.
Gadgets targeting elderly care
Fifteen companies presented their latest gadgets targeting elderly care at the 2025 Elderly Tech Partner Program Product Roadshow on August 30.
A wide range of cutting-edge elderly care technologies were showcased, varying from fall-detecting eye-care ceiling lights to brain-computer interface software rehabilitation robots and elderly care robots.
Judges and investors focused on key issues such as the costs of the products, the effectiveness and follow-up of market promotion plans, the technical evolution of specific products and their implementation in real-world scenarios.
Shanghai's science and technology commission and civil affairs bureau, as well as the Minhang District Government and Tencent Shanghai signed a cooperation agreement in June and jointly launched the 2025 Elderly Tech Partner Program.
This initiative solicits outstanding elderly care tech solutions from around the country, encouraging investors to accelerate technology application and commercialization to empower industry development.
Following its launch, the program received 189 project applications from across the country. Ultimately, 15 were selected for the 2025 Elderly Tech Partner Program Accelerator Camp.
The program focuses on seven key areas, including smart monitoring and early warning systems; smart rehabilitation and nursing care AI-powered emotional companionship; chronic disease management, cognitive impairment assessment and training; applications of humanoid robots in residential environments; and brain-computer interface applications in rehabilitation training.
The program is based on the existing collaboration and innovation platform, the Shanghai Gerontechnology Innovation Park, which was unveiled at Grand neoBay earlier this year.
It aims to create a specialized, market-oriented, and international elderly care technology industry cluster in areas such as assisted living, safety monitoring, health services, caregiving services, rehabilitation assistance and emotional support.
Up till now, the industrial park has attracted over 50 innovative enterprises in elderly care technology. A comprehensive service model spanning "research and development, application and investment" has come into shape to foster an innovation ecosystem characterized by deep integration of industry, academia, research and application.
Upgraded sports park
The Grand neoBay Sci-tech and Innovation Sports Park at 999 Jianchuan Road has undergone a comprehensive upgrade. The park is designed to enrich the leisure lives of innovative talent in the Grand neoBay area as well as nearby residents while meeting fitness demands.
Covering more than 24,000 square meters, this landmark sports park integrates sports, recreation and leisure functions, and serves as a key supporting facility for technological innovation in the Grand neoBay area.
As a core highlight, an 11-a-side artificial turf football field of nearly 7,200 square meters was put into use, marking the first of its kind in the region.
The park is equipped with a wide range of fitness facilities: including tennis courts and an indoor baseball training center.
In terms of spatial design, the park has created a fully open, shared area that connects directly with nearby campuses and communities.
Future leisure pathways will extend along the Hengjing Port Sci-tech Waterfront, allowing visitors to stroll all the way to the Huangpu River.
The underground section of the sports park is equipped with a smart parking garage meeting G1 standards, offering 451 parking spaces, including 60 charging spots (18 fast-charging and 42 slow-charging), providing convenient access for surrounding enterprises and residents.
Renovated riverside space
As an important supportive project for the development of the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Zone, the Danshui riverside space renovation project is under intensive construction and scheduled for completion by the end of this year.
The Danshui Riverside Science and Technology Innovation Park and the Chuangxiang 600 Sci-tech Park, both located on the northeast side of the Minhang Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, are within the Grand neoBay area.
With abundant educational and research resources, these parks gather high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence, intelligent manufacturing, biomedicine, aerospace and environmental technology.
The rich scientific research resources both inside and outside the university have fostered new-generation business incubators in the surrounding area.
On the west bank of the Danshui River, the Danshui Riverside Science and Technology Innovation Park is built around the concept of an "open campus-style park," providing youthful social spaces.
On the east bank, the Chuangxiang 600 Base is characterized by "container-style creative boxes," supporting the incubation of university startup teams.
Currently, the riverside green space along the Danshui River has not formed an interconnected pathway and can only be accessed via the Jianchuan Road Bridge.
Dispersed vegetation, steep embankments and exposed soil dominate the project site, rendering it inaccessible to the public. This restriction limits interaction between the two parks and leaves the surrounding area lacking in leisure and recreational facilities.
To enhance regional connectivity, strengthen links between the two parks, and create a comfortable recreational atmosphere for entrepreneurs and nearby residents, the Danshui riverside space renovation project is underway, covering a total land area of 3,107 square meters.
The main construction works include 1,011 square meters of landscape and greenery improvements and 2,096 square meters of parkway and pavement upgrades, as well as the construction of a 26-meter-span pedestrian bridge.
After systematic upgrades, the Danshui riverside space will adopt a new layout of "one bridge connecting, two banks coexisting and four seasons of scenery."
With three major measures, the project will achieve both visual and functional improvements, transforming the area into a multi-functional waterfront space serving the innovation community.