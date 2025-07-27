China's leading telecom operators are injecting vitality into the nation's burgeoning artificial intelligence industry.

During the ongoing WAIC in Shanghai, these carriers announced a series of initiatives designed to provide vast computing power, investment, data and application scenarios, driving industrial upgrades and development across the AI ecosystem.

China Mobile officially launched its "Huanxin Community", at WAIC 2025, positioned as an open-source innovation platform for AI, serving the entire society.

This platform is designed to consolidate a diverse array of domestic AI computing power.

It will lead open-source foundational models, state-owned enterprise (SOE) specific industry models, high-quality datasets, rich intelligent agent applications and various AI development tools.

Its goal is to promote the maturity of independent AI technology and its industrial ecosystem through resource integration and application innovation.

Currently, the "Huanxin Community" offers resources covering computing power, data aggregation including 160 high-quality databases in five general categories (text, image, video, audio, multi-modal) and AI scenario promotion.