The Shanghai Book Fair, which took place from August 13 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center with an expanded mix of literature, culture, and lifestyle, attracted more than 382,000 readers.
For the first time, the venue's fountain square and gardens held an outdoor "Reading Night Market" on weekdays from 5:30pm to 10pm and until 10:30pm on weekends. After 9pm, guests without book fair tickets could visit the vendors selling cultural crafts, creative items, refreshing drinks, and light meals.
The market-like atmosphere was further enhanced by childhood activities like hopscotch and ring toss, giving the fair a fun, family-friendly vibe.
A volunteer team of international students from College of International Education at Shanghai University added to the dynamic atmosphere. Fluent in many languages and known for their cheerful demeanor, they served as "living maps" for visitors while also promoting Jing'an as cultural ambassadors.
This year's fair launched the "Jing'an First Release" initiative with Shanghai Century Publishing and other big publishers. New book launch platforms at CITIC Square, Jing An Kerry Centre, and HKRI Taikoo Hui demonstrate the synergy between cultural IP and urban retail.
The bilingual release of "The Story of the Left Bank of Suzhou Creek," a book on 12 riverbank heritage structures, was a highlight. Author Zhu Yining, who leads Shanghai citywalks, hopes readers will uncover the city's architectural gems and appreciate their historic value and urban rebirth.
The launch was followed by a panel discussion.
According to Professor Zhu Dajian of Tongji University, Suzhou Creek is becoming a model for world-class waterfront development by combining culture, commerce, ecology, and community.
Huang Yihai, director of the Shanghai Bank Museum, reflected on the adaptive reuse of historic riverbank warehouses, which now offer fresh views of the city's financial history.
Andy Boreham, a Shanghai Daily columnist and long-time foreign resident of the Suzhou Creek stretch covered in the book, said that the area has become a riverfront destination for jogging, citywalks, photography, and café-to-bar culture, a place where people can immerse themselves in art and city life. It has become an essential destination for many foreigners in Shanghai, he said.