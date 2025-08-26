The Shanghai Book Fair, which took place from August 13 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center with an expanded mix of literature, culture, and lifestyle, attracted more than 382,000 readers.

For the first time, the venue's fountain square and gardens held an outdoor "Reading Night Market" on weekdays from 5:30pm to 10pm and until 10:30pm on weekends. After 9pm, guests without book fair tickets could visit the vendors selling cultural crafts, creative items, refreshing drinks, and light meals.

The market-like atmosphere was further enhanced by childhood activities like hopscotch and ring toss, giving the fair a fun, family-friendly vibe.

A volunteer team of international students from College of International Education at Shanghai University added to the dynamic atmosphere. Fluent in many languages and known for their cheerful demeanor, they served as "living maps" for visitors while also promoting Jing'an as cultural ambassadors.